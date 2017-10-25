This precious boy wears a costume every time he goes out to save cats

Shon Griffin, an adorable five-year-old from Philadelphia, may not have superpowers, but he’s definitely super to the cats he’s rescued.

“We call him ‘Catman’,” said the boy’s aunt, Kris Papiernik.

Papiernik and her fiancée, Kia Griffin, have been involved in cat rescues and fosters for the past 10 years. So far, they’ve helped more than 40 felines in the neighbourhood, but always had trouble with the more unfriendly ones – a group they call the Kolony Kats.

That is until Shon arrived.

“We were a little hesitant at first because they’re feral cats, and we thought they’re going to run from a rambunctious 3-year-old,” Papiernik told The Dodo.

“It was the total opposite — they just gravitated to him,” she added. “He’d scratch their bellies and scratch their heads. It was amazing to see these cats who wouldn’t even allow us to touch them, but immediately took to him. He must have this magical effect that the cats can pick up.”

He even managed to tame an especially fickle feline named Bug. The rescuers previously tried to get the animal neutered but he just wouldn’t cooperate.

However, when Shon came to the scene, the cat welcomed him with open arms – or paws, rather. “Bug came right over to Shon, rubbed against his legs and allowed him to pet him.”

Shon now regularly helps his aunts take care of the cats, wearing a superhero costume while he’s at it.

“Sometimes he likes to dress up,” Papiernik said. “He said it makes him feel like a superhero for animals.”

A superhero for animals he indeed is. Keep up the good work, Shon!

