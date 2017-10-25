Lost At E Minor
Photo series matches fashion to food and it’s weirdly beautiful
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Photo series matches fashion to food and it’s weirdly beautiful
Photography

Photo series matches fashion to food and it’s weirdly beautiful

Bronte Godschalk
By Bronte Godschalk

This mash-up of clothes and matching foods is one of the most pleasurably pastel things you’ll see all week.

Photographer Kelsey McClellan and stylist Michelle Maguire were introduced while working on an ice-cream recipe book back in 2013, and this fortunate meeting led to a 2017 project titled ‘Wardrobe Snacks.’

McClellan’s website states that “Wardrobe Snacks was inspired by diners lacking the luxury of being seated at a table… [but who] always appear to be comfortable and perfectly satisfied with their chosen snack. They’re almost Zen-like.”

 

The lovely images make us wish we could match our meals to our outfits, rather than wearing them on our outfits.

Via The Guardian

wardrobe-snacks-kelsey-mcclellan-3
wardrobesnacks12
Wardrobe-Snacks-316
wardrobe-snacks-kelsey-mcclellan-2
wardrobesnacks11

About the author

Bronte is a media student at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). She enjoys music, fitness, and exploring the city.

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic freelance creatives or interns to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to write posts and produce simple videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact now.

Leave a comment