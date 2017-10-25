Photo series matches fashion to food and it’s weirdly beautiful

This mash-up of clothes and matching foods is one of the most pleasurably pastel things you’ll see all week.

Photographer Kelsey McClellan and stylist Michelle Maguire were introduced while working on an ice-cream recipe book back in 2013, and this fortunate meeting led to a 2017 project titled ‘Wardrobe Snacks.’

McClellan’s website states that “Wardrobe Snacks was inspired by diners lacking the luxury of being seated at a table… [but who] always appear to be comfortable and perfectly satisfied with their chosen snack. They’re almost Zen-like.”

The lovely images make us wish we could match our meals to our outfits, rather than wearing them on our outfits.

Via The Guardian