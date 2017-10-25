Blake Lively roasts Ryan Reynolds alive with savage birthday tweet

Lost At E Minor
Stefan Kostarelis
Rekt.

Blakely Lively has taken the opportunity to thoroughly roast her hubby Ryan Reynolds on social media.

The post came in response to an initial burn by Reynolds in August, when he shared pic to Instagram and Twitter wishing his wife a happy birthday.

See if you can spot what’s wrong with this picture:

Reynolds is known for being a funny guy, and his tweet has amassed over 310,000 retweets and almost 1.3 million likes.

But although Reynolds may have started it, Lively has well and truly ended it with an absolutely savage response in honour of Reynold’s 41st birthday:

In the great court of Twitter, it’s pretty much been decided that Lively is the victor. And her post is barely a day old and already has about 291,000 retweets and 1.1 million likes so is gaining fast on Reynold’s effort.

The couple has been in the habit of roasting each other for a while.

Last August, Ryan Reynold’s had again chosen Lively’s birthday to have a go at her:

Then in April of this year, Lively trolled Reynold’s brilliantly at a TIME most influential people event.

“Congratulations to the most influential person in my life,” she wrote. “The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend”

The back and forth is all in good fun and honestly very entertaining. Keep it up, guys! #couplegoals

