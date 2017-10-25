Blake Lively roasts Ryan Reynolds alive with savage birthday tweet

Rekt.

Blakely Lively has taken the opportunity to thoroughly roast her hubby Ryan Reynolds on social media.

The post came in response to an initial burn by Reynolds in August, when he shared pic to Instagram and Twitter wishing his wife a happy birthday.

See if you can spot what’s wrong with this picture:

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

Reynolds is known for being a funny guy, and his tweet has amassed over 310,000 retweets and almost 1.3 million likes.

But although Reynolds may have started it, Lively has well and truly ended it with an absolutely savage response in honour of Reynold’s 41st birthday:

In the great court of Twitter, it’s pretty much been decided that Lively is the victor. And her post is barely a day old and already has about 291,000 retweets and 1.1 million likes so is gaining fast on Reynold’s effort.

Live footage of Twitter reacting to this: pic.twitter.com/uayBmtLYt3 — Shauna Richardson (@ShaunaRRichards) October 23, 2017

Beat a Ryan with a Ryan pic.twitter.com/q6ptvF2Sns — Manu🌹 (@Emanur55) October 24, 2017

The couple has been in the habit of roasting each other for a while.

Last August, Ryan Reynold’s had again chosen Lively’s birthday to have a go at her:

Just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus the most special, magical birthday ever. I love you with all my heart. Also, Happy Birthday to my wife. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 25, 2016

Then in April of this year, Lively trolled Reynold’s brilliantly at a TIME most influential people event.

“Congratulations to the most influential person in my life,” she wrote. “The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend”

The back and forth is all in good fun and honestly very entertaining. Keep it up, guys! #couplegoals