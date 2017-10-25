Artist uses analog film to shoot daily life in Japan, and the results look great

Australian music producer Ta-ku is best known for… well, producing music. Many fans, though, aren’t aware of the double-life he leads as a photographer – and a good one at that.

Earlier this year, he started an Instagram account dedicated entirely to his project 823, a number which represents the phrase “thinking of you” (count the amount of letters in each word to reach 8-2-3).

His photo work is shot mainly across Japan (as well as South Korea), using analogue film. The candid street photography is very reminiscent of Lost in Translation – dark, moody, begging for a story, and oftentimes quite cinematic.

I really enjoy shooting medium format atm. It is a pain carrying around such a large camera all the time ~ but I feel it's worth it. #fujicolorpro400h A post shared by 8 2 3 (@823) on May 11, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

“Every time I write music, it’s for the action of putting it out and sharing it with the audience, so it’s quite impersonal in a way,” explains Ta-Ku.

“For photography, there are photos and moments I can share with the audience, but the majority of them stay with me. A majority of my photos have never been seen by anyone. It’s only a small percentage that I actually put online and on Instagram.

“I think that’s quite special that I’m creating art for myself first and foremost.”

What do you do for work? A post shared by 8 2 3 (@823) on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

You can find out more about Ta-Ku’s 823 project here.

823 stands for ThinkingOfYou. It's means many things to me. One of those being the thoughtful consideration of those who inspire me creatively. 823 Tokyo next week will celebrate exactly that. Bringing friends together to share their ideas/work/perspectives. A post shared by 8 2 3 (@823) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

I couldn't see much of what I was shooting this day. The reflection off the sand was blinding me. My eyes hurt. A post shared by 8 2 3 (@823) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

So many colours in this photo that I have trouble identifying. A post shared by 8 2 3 (@823) on May 27, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Wifey. Our apartment in Busan. Busan is very much like the Osaka of South Korea. A post shared by 8 2 3 (@823) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT