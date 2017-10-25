Lost At E Minor
Artist uses analog film to shoot daily life in Japan, and the results look great
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Artist uses analog film to shoot daily life in Japan, and the results look great
Photography

Artist uses analog film to shoot daily life in Japan, and the results look great

Georgia Sheales
By Georgia Sheales

Australian music producer Ta-ku is best known for… well, producing music. Many fans, though, aren’t aware of the double-life he leads as a photographer – and a good one at that.

Earlier this year, he started an Instagram account dedicated entirely to his project 823, a number which represents the phrase “thinking of you” (count the amount of letters in each word to reach 8-2-3).

His photo work is shot mainly across Japan (as well as South Korea), using analogue film. The candid street photography is very reminiscent of Lost in Translation – dark, moody, begging for a story, and oftentimes quite cinematic.

I really enjoy shooting medium format atm. It is a pain carrying around such a large camera all the time ~ but I feel it's worth it. #fujicolorpro400h

A post shared by 8 2 3 (@823) on

“Every time I write music, it’s for the action of putting it out and sharing it with the audience, so it’s quite impersonal in a way,” explains Ta-Ku.

“For photography, there are photos and moments I can share with the audience, but the majority of them stay with me. A majority of my photos have never been seen by anyone. It’s only a small percentage that I actually put online and on Instagram.

“I think that’s quite special that I’m creating art for myself first and foremost.”

What do you do for work?

A post shared by 8 2 3 (@823) on

You can find out more about Ta-Ku’s 823 project here.

823 stands for ThinkingOfYou. It's means many things to me. One of those being the thoughtful consideration of those who inspire me creatively. 823 Tokyo next week will celebrate exactly that. Bringing friends together to share their ideas/work/perspectives.

A post shared by 8 2 3 (@823) on

I couldn't see much of what I was shooting this day. The reflection off the sand was blinding me. My eyes hurt.

A post shared by 8 2 3 (@823) on

So many colours in this photo that I have trouble identifying.

A post shared by 8 2 3 (@823) on

Wifey. Our apartment in Busan. Busan is very much like the Osaka of South Korea.

A post shared by 8 2 3 (@823) on

@823 is coming to Tokyo in August. Will you be there?

A post shared by 8 2 3 (@823) on

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic freelance creatives or interns to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to write posts and produce simple videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact now.

Leave a comment