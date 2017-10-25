Lost At E Minor
Artist creates miniatures of all the household items you can think of
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Artist creates miniatures of all the household items you can think of
Art

Artist creates miniatures of all the household items you can think of

Sze Sze Ong
By Sze Sze Ong

At first glance, photos of Malaysian artist Picoworm’s works might look like they’re life-sized. But once a hand comes into the picture, you’ll realise they’re actually highly-realistic miniatures.

Picoworm, also known as Puiwan Lim, is a self-taught artist who exhibits impeccable craftsmanship through her works. Every aspect of her artworks ooze love and attention.

You can almost feel the fatigue in her bones as your eye feast on the art pieces. If you’re a crafter or artist yourself, you’ll know what I mean.

Close up . #handmade #dollhouse #scalemodel #dollhouseminiatures #miniature #biscuits #localshop #grocerystore #ハンドメイド #ドールハウス #ミニチュア

A post shared by Pui Wan, Lim (@picoworm) on

保溫瓶 This red flask was a customized order, when I put it into the scenario it seems slightly bigger. So I'm gonna make a smaller one for the kitchen 😉 #picoworm #retro #kitchen #flask #handmade #miniature #oldschool #dollhouse #ハンドメイド #ミニチュア #ドールハウス #キッチン

A post shared by Pui Wan, Lim (@picoworm) on

These miniatures encapsulate the old school scenes of Malaysia, where Picoworm is from. For instance, this altar is usually found outside Chinese homes in Southeast Asia. It’s for worshipping the Chinese God of the sky.

天神 #handmade #miniature #dollhouse #chinese #god #pray

A post shared by Pui Wan, Lim (@picoworm) on

Another example is this miniature shophouse, which contains goodies and holds many childhood memories for Malaysians and Singaporeans.

A dollhouse I've spent a long time to make in 2014. It was made based on my childhood memories and I hope it was yours too. If you could buy something from here, what would you buy? 🤔 . . #picoworm #handmade #dollhouse #miniature #miniaturefood #miniatures #childhood #childhoodgames #childhoodsnack #tiny #small #tinyhouse #hancrafted #gashapon #vintage #ハンドメイド #ミニチュア #ドールハウス #ミニチュアフード #小さいもの

A post shared by Pui Wan, Lim (@picoworm) on

Here are some other pieces from Picoworm. Notice the level of detail on these items. Unbelievable!

炒飯 Fried rice 🍚🥄 This was a customize order a while back. #picoworm #handmade #miniature #friedrice #miniaturefood #チャーハン #ミニチュアフード #炒飯

A post shared by Pui Wan, Lim (@picoworm) on

#🙈 This is a sneaky post. I know I shouldn't make minis during my exam period 😂😂 but I just can't stop myself! Haha. My #handmade Chinese styled #miniature #plates, from S, M, L sizes. And I should get back to study now! Ciao! 💕 #miniatures #kitchen #cutlery #dollhouse #ミニチュア #ハンドメイド #お皿

A post shared by Pui Wan, Lim (@picoworm) on

1/12 scale miniature satay Waiting roti canai workshop to start, meanwhile, share a photo of my recent sculpt, miniature satay #picoworm #handmade #miniature #miniaturefood #satay #malaysianfood #localfood #沙嗲 #サテ #マレーシアフード #ミニチュアフード #ハンドメイド #ミニチュア

A post shared by Pui Wan, Lim (@picoworm) on

Take away chicken rice . This time I drip a little sweet sauce on top of the chicken 🙂 ／ ／ ／ #picoworm #handmade #miniature #miniaturefood #fakefood #clay #chickenrice #dabao #takeaway #hawkerstall #small #miniaturecollection #localfood #malaysianfood #handmadeinmalaysia #handcraft #ハンドメイド #ミニチュア #ミニチュアフード #チキンライス #鶏飯 #マレーシアな定食 #打包 #鸡饭

A post shared by Pui Wan, Lim (@picoworm) on

Find out more about Picoworm and her art by heading over here.

FAEM (Found At E Minor) is a reader-generated video initiative from Lost At E Minor. From cool tech ideas, to inspiring art, music, travel and more. If you have a video (like this, for instance) you think we should feature, then tell us about it!

Leave a comment