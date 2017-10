This tiny hedgehog just had the best camping trip ever

Everyone seems to be a social media influencer these days – and that includes adorable little hedgehogs!

Meet Azuki. He’s a Japanese hedgehog who has a massive following – 236K followers – on Instagram. The cute animal can often be seen chilling in his miniature house, but recently, he decided to pack his camping gear and go on an adventure.

Viral photos show Azuki having a great time in the great outdoors. He pitched his own tent, cut up some firewood, started a barbecue, and probably, cracked open a cold one. The hedgehog even managed to find a tiny kayak. Aww!

Interestingly, ‘news.com.au’ noted that Azuki has way more followers than Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull, who only has 81,500 followers. Womp womp.

To see more of Azuki’s adventures, head on over to his Instagram page.

Via Konbini