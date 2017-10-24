Lost At E Minor
Magda Szubanski’s performance against NO campaigners on Q&A was one for the ages
By Stefan Kostarelis

Magda Szubanski absolutely schooled Team NO on Monday night’s Q&A.

With just two weeks remaining before the postal survey deadline, Q&A devoted the whole episode to the same-sex marriage debate.

Szubanski appeared on the show alongside host Tony Jones, and panellists Anglican Archbishop of Sydney Glenn Davies, Jesuit priest Frank Brennan and the Liberal Party’s Karina Okotel.

Szubanski rose to the occasion, calmly dismantling each NO argument and backing up her statements with things Team NO hates such as logic, empathy, research and reason.

Early on, Okotel suggested that traditional marriage can’t be changed without consequences.

“You’re sending a very clear message of equal but different,” Szubanksi replied. She then gave an example all Aussies should understand, asking the audience to imagine a separate version of the Brownlow Medal just for gay people.

Yesterday we got to see a bunch of NO campaigners fall off their chairs which you’d think would be hard to top, but seeing Okotel getting tied up in her own weak argument was even better.

As Okotel is a lawyer, she managed to deflect, move goal posts and ultimately worm her way out, saying the debate around children was for “another night altogether.” This is despite the fact she has been harping on about children in the same-sex marriage debate for quite a while now.

Szubanski also had a go Brennan who said that she could not marry in the Catholic Church.

“I’m the one in my family when I buried my parents I organised every detail of the masses, I wrote the orders of service, I put the pall over my mother’s coffin,” she said. “Now I accept the Catholic Church will never marry me but you won’t even let me marry outside the Church.”

“Why is it your right to determine — fair enough, in your domain, you do what you like. We live in a live and let live society. I don’t want to tell anyone else what to do. Why should you have the right to tell me or any other person, straight or gay, what they do in the civil domain? “That’s not your domain.”

Szubanski’s handling of the issue has been met with resounding support on Twitter.

The deadline for the postal survey is November 7 and the Australian Bureau of Statistics will announce the results on November 15.

