Lost At E Minor
This designer is so good at art she can turn anything into visual candy
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for This designer is so good at art she can turn anything into visual candy
Art

This designer is so good at art she can turn anything into visual candy

Sze Sze Ong
By Sze Sze Ong

What could possibly be better than being good at something? Being great at many things!

Singaporean designer Peiyi kicks ass at working with diverse mediums. While painting and illustration seem to be her favourite, her talent is pretty apparent in other areas too.

It’s amazing how much she paints for leisure. Often, her works depict random people and things she comes across on her commutes. For instance, a fellow passenger on the train or a bunch of buildings in a quiet neighbourhood.

Made it for a sat morning sketch 🌞✨✍🏻️ #watercolour

A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on

1 cup of coffee • 1 power nap

A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on

Couldn't make it for urban sketchers this month☹️ I chose the Tan Kim seng fountain within the esplanade park. I only I remembered I went there once to catch Pokémon 😝(okay arh at least I read through google liao!) btw…first time trying on Fabriano paper, I like the slightly orange brown tinted look 😊

A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on

Day 2 we explored the Beauty of Taiwan😍 #travelernotebook #traveldairy

A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on

Other times, Peiyi works on sewing and needle felting. Much like her print art, she uses these mediums to document her everyday experiences.

Impromptu trip to get some merchandise and to finish one more exhibit🏃🏻‍♀️| Finally done with the mini Yayoi kusama that I was sewing last week!😌

A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on

Tabao a lot of snacks to school 😂 #needlefelting #crochet

A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on

She also dabbles in other mixed media too. Check out these amazing pieces from her exhibit.

Surface design Donne!💃🏻

A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on

Maybe next in line?😂 #F3D

A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on

More impressively, she volunteers to help with raising community awareness on mental health issues.

Have you ever heard the phrase of "conceal, don't feel"? Oftentimes, we find ourself hiding behind a facade of make-believe strength that we hope to present to others in order to gain social acceptance. Concealing unspoken pain has always been a norm in our society because it is simply not the highlight reel that unveiling. Bravery resides in the risk we take in presenting this raw, unfiltered sides of ourself, with chaotic imperfection of our face. There is no shame in survival from mental illness and that is exactly what our group's artwork epitomizes. In My Shoes 2017 Date: 21-23 July (Fri-Sun) Time: 10am-8pm Venue: *SCAPE Tree Top (Level 5) Nearest MRT: Somerset Come show your support for the mental health community and join us at the event! I'll be there during the weekend!🙇🏻‍♀️💕📸:candice

A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on

To see more of Peiyi’s artworks, check out her Instagram account.

FAEM (Found At E Minor) is a reader-generated video initiative from Lost At E Minor. From cool tech ideas, to inspiring art, music, travel and more. If you have a video (like this, for instance) you think we should feature, then tell us about it!

Leave a comment