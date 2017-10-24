This designer is so good at art she can turn anything into visual candy

What could possibly be better than being good at something? Being great at many things!
Singaporean designer Peiyi kicks ass at working with diverse mediums. While painting and illustration seem to be her favourite, her talent is pretty apparent in other areas too.
It’s amazing how much she paints for leisure. Often, her works depict random people and things she comes across on her commutes. For instance, a fellow passenger on the train or a bunch of buildings in a quiet neighbourhood.
Couldn't make it for urban sketchers this month☹️ I chose the Tan Kim seng fountain within the esplanade park. I only I remembered I went there once to catch Pokémon 😝(okay arh at least I read through google liao!) btw…first time trying on Fabriano paper, I like the slightly orange brown tinted look 😊
Other times, Peiyi works on sewing and needle felting. Much like her print art, she uses these mediums to document her everyday experiences.
She also dabbles in other mixed media too. Check out these amazing pieces from her exhibit.
More impressively, she volunteers to help with raising community awareness on mental health issues.
Have you ever heard the phrase of "conceal, don't feel"? Oftentimes, we find ourself hiding behind a facade of make-believe strength that we hope to present to others in order to gain social acceptance. Concealing unspoken pain has always been a norm in our society because it is simply not the highlight reel that unveiling. Bravery resides in the risk we take in presenting this raw, unfiltered sides of ourself, with chaotic imperfection of our face. There is no shame in survival from mental illness and that is exactly what our group's artwork epitomizes. In My Shoes 2017 Date: 21-23 July (Fri-Sun) Time: 10am-8pm Venue: *SCAPE Tree Top (Level 5) Nearest MRT: Somerset Come show your support for the mental health community and join us at the event! I'll be there during the weekend!🙇🏻♀️💕📸:candice
To see more of Peiyi’s artworks, check out her Instagram account.
