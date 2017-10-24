This designer is so good at art she can turn anything into visual candy

What could possibly be better than being good at something? Being great at many things!

Singaporean designer Peiyi kicks ass at working with diverse mediums. While painting and illustration seem to be her favourite, her talent is pretty apparent in other areas too.

It’s amazing how much she paints for leisure. Often, her works depict random people and things she comes across on her commutes. For instance, a fellow passenger on the train or a bunch of buildings in a quiet neighbourhood.

Made it for a sat morning sketch 🌞✨✍🏻️ #watercolour A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

1 cup of coffee • 1 power nap A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on Nov 26, 2016 at 3:59am PST

Couldn't make it for urban sketchers this month☹️ I chose the Tan Kim seng fountain within the esplanade park. I only I remembered I went there once to catch Pokémon 😝(okay arh at least I read through google liao!) btw…first time trying on Fabriano paper, I like the slightly orange brown tinted look 😊 A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on May 30, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

Day 2 we explored the Beauty of Taiwan😍 #travelernotebook #traveldairy A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on Jul 16, 2016 at 3:09am PDT

Other times, Peiyi works on sewing and needle felting. Much like her print art, she uses these mediums to document her everyday experiences.

Impromptu trip to get some merchandise and to finish one more exhibit🏃🏻‍♀️| Finally done with the mini Yayoi kusama that I was sewing last week!😌 A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Tabao a lot of snacks to school 😂 #needlefelting #crochet A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

She also dabbles in other mixed media too. Check out these amazing pieces from her exhibit.

Surface design Donne!💃🏻 A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:20am PDT

Maybe next in line?😂 #F3D A post shared by Paaaayiii (@p_e_i_y_i) on Feb 18, 2016 at 9:25pm PST

More impressively, she volunteers to help with raising community awareness on mental health issues.

To see more of Peiyi’s artworks, check out her Instagram account.