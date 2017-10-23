WATCH: Peter FitzSimons brilliantly stitched up by The Project’s Lisa Wilkinson question

Timing really is everything.



Any hopes Aussie journalist and author Peter FitzSimons may have had about avoiding questions surrounding his wife Lisa Wilkinson’s high profile exit from the Nine Network flew out the window on The Project – the very show she had signed up for.



Wilkinson recently left Today amid suggestions the Nine Network wouldn’t agree to pay her as much as her male co-host Karl Stefanovic.

And unfortunately for FitzSimons, who is on a media tour promoting his book Burke and Wills, that meant he was right in the firing line.

*AUSSIE READERS, WATCH IN THE PLAYER ABOVE. EVERYONE ELSE, HEAD HERE*

For what it’s worth, after failing to hide his surprise at the question, FitzSimons gave what can only be described as a very honest answer.