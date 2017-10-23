This tutorial shows you how to make pizza skulls for Halloween

We all know a slice of pizza is to die for, but this is taking it too literally!

Genius Kitchen has recently put out a tutorial on how to make terrifyingly delicious pizza skulls for your next Halloween party.

Making it is quite simple. Unroll your pizza dough and stretch it into six rectangular strips. Then, place it over a skull mold and fill each cavity’s centre with mozzarella, parmesan, marinara sauce, pepperonis, sausages, and Italian seasoning.

Fold the dough over to seal, then bake for 20 minutes. Remove the skulls from the mold, garnish with parsley sprigs, and pair with more tomato sauce to give it that gory look.

Name a dish more metal than Pizza Skulls. We'll wait. 🤘 A post shared by Genius Kitchen (@geniuskitchen) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Oh, and did I mention you can even add pineapples? Now that’s something truly scary!

Via Genius Kitchen