Trump’s eldest son took to social media to share a digitally manipulated photograph of the US president as Superman. Of course, Twitter had a field day.

If the old saying, ‘There is no such thing as bad publicity’ were to be true, Donald Trump Jr. is sure doing a hell of a job for himself.

He’s been continuously lambasted on social media for his hunting antics, he’s in deep legal trouble for allegedly being involved in the Russian-White house scandal, and just a couple of weeks ago he got totally roasted by Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter.

Somehow Donnie Jr. seems to like the bashing as he has taken to social media again, this time to share one of the most cringe-worthy pictures ever produced by mankind.

Have a great weekend everyone. 😂😂😂 #maga #weekend A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Yes, Donnie Jr. shared a fake Time Magazine cover that depicts president Trump as Superman. No, it was not done in jest. For realz.

Without his trademark double chin or overweight body, the image shows Trump Sr. wearing Superman’s blue and red suit.

But instead of the iconic ‘S’, the ex-reality star has a ‘T’ emblazoned on his chest.

This is so embarrassing and ridiculous it could perfectly work as one those ‘What I do – what people think I do’ memes.

Of course, Trump’s cult-like followers entered a state of communal rapture as they were having, at last, a visual representation of all their wet dreams put together.

“God bless President Trump and God bless America!!”

“My grandma and mom believe he will 🙌🏾🙌🏾 and I do also. It’s a process ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼”

“Love this, he is a superhero!”

“LOL!! Love it! Some people on here are so bitter and nasty….they must lead miserable lives….”

….but the rest of the Internet was having none of it.

“I just threw up in my mouth.”

“You are clearly out of your mind. He has the lowest approval rating of any president. Get a grip.”

“Sorry, your Dad wants to hook up with your sister, not you. Nice try though moderately deranged.”

The most absurd thing of it all is that it seems the Trump family is really fond of fake Time Magazine covers, as they have, or at least had, one on display in at least five of their golf resorts from Florida to Scotland.

The fake cover, which hangs framed in many of their resorts, has a big headline that reads, “Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!”