WATCH: Rekorderlig and NANA JUDY threw the BEST party of the year

Presented by

Ah, the FOMO is strong in this one. Look away now if you don’t want to be green with envy because Rekorderlig and NANA JUDY have thrown the best party of 2017.

In the warm up to Splendour In The Grass, the Swedish cider maestros and iconic Australian clothing brand treated their lucky guests to one heck of a shindig.

Hosted on the one-and-only Angus Stone’s stunning 50-acre Byron Bay estate, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were at Coachella, with villa bars, breathtaking scenery, and VIPs as far as the eye could see.

Young Franco, Tom Tilley and Danny Clayton were tossing out bangers behind the decks, while the likes of Peking Duck, Laura Enever, Kilter and Flight Facilities featured on the guest list.

It was an Instagrammer’s dream. The cider flowed, and throngs of impossibly beautiful people mingled as the sun gently sunk below the horizon.

All you can do is now is cross your fingers and pray to the party gods that you make the guest-list next year.

This all-access video is brought to you by our friends at Rekorderlig Cider and their legendary HÅRD CIDER 6.5%, which comes in apple and pear flavours. With cider this good, it’s really #Notahardchoice!