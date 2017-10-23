Paul Ryan just performed a ballsy AF roast of Trump that’s too damn real

Not that we needed any more proof that Paul Ryan is the very definition of a snake, but he really outdid himself last Friday at a Catholic fundraiser in New York.

The annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner is a white tie fundraiser to support various Catholic charities and is generally characterised for giving politicians a chance to crack some jokes and have some lighthearted fun.

This year, in front of an audience of Wall Street executives and both Republican and Democrat personalities, Ryan attempted to make himself fashionable by slamming Donald Trump, the same guy who he has latched onto like a parasite since the end of the 2016 election.

Ryan, who is the current Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, excused Trump from his alleged interference with justice in the Comey case last June by outrageously stating, “The president is new at this.”

Now he used the private gala to appear as the “popular kid”, cracking joke after joke at Trump’s expense.

It got weird as he commented on the media coverage while even mimicking the president typing away on his phone:

“Everyone’s going to report this thing differently. Breitbart’s going to lead with ‘Ryan slams the president amongst liberal elites’. The New York Times is going to report, ‘Ryan defends the president in a state Hillary won’. And the president will tweet, ‘300,000 at Al Smith dinner cheer mention of my name’.”

Ryan has been a staunch supporter of the president’s agenda so far, backing him unconditionally on his all of his controversial decisions.

These include the deregulation of Wall Street and the rollback of the Obama era Clean Power Plan.

He even applauded Trump when he announced he would take the US out of the Paris climate agreements.

Oh, should this be a good time to recall that in May last year, Ryan said he was “not ready” to back up Trump’s Republican nomination?

In reference to Trump’s early-morning tweet storms, he joked, “Every morning I wake up in my office and I scroll Twitter to see which tweets I will have to pretend that I did not see later on.”

He even made fun of the Russian collusion investigation, joking, “When people ask me if I believe everything I see on Facebook, I answer, ‘Nyet’.”

Quite honestly, for a guy who says science doesn’t “get” climate change and wants to kill net neutrality, bandwagon jumping is just something to be expected.