Man turns old drawings into ‘real’ photos, and the results are just bizarre (NSFW)

Paris-based photographer Jonathan Icher’s new series imagines what a bunch of surreal illustrations would look like in real life. Spoiler: they’re even more surreal than the original.

Called The White Book, the photographic series interprets the strange drawings found in Jean Cocteau’s book of the same name. The book was published back in 1928, and detailed the discovery of the author’s homosexuality. A later edition contained illustrations drawn by Cocteau himself.

The photographer then took these images and brought them to life, resulting in humanoid figures with multiple body parts, all striking odd poses.

“I was struck by how these illustrations of hybrid lovers reminded me of my own photographic work dealing with the human body and its metamorphosis,” Icher said.

“Both erotic and troubling, they depict male fantasies of our time, in a tangle of bodies sometimes unidentifiable. They can be interpreted as a romantic idyll, as much as an erotic struggle, or, on the contrary, as an introspection.”

You can find out more about Jonathan Icher and The White Book here.

Via Kaltblut