Lost At E Minor
Man turns old drawings into ‘real’ photos, and the results are just bizarre (NSFW)
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Man turns old drawings into ‘real’ photos, and the results are just bizarre (NSFW)
Photography

Man turns old drawings into ‘real’ photos, and the results are just bizarre (NSFW)

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

Paris-based photographer Jonathan Icher’s new series imagines what a bunch of surreal illustrations would look like in real life. Spoiler: they’re even more surreal than the original.

Called The White Book, the photographic series interprets the strange drawings found in Jean Cocteau’s book of the same name. The book was published back in 1928, and detailed the discovery of the author’s homosexuality. A later edition contained illustrations drawn by Cocteau himself.

The photographer then took these images and brought them to life, resulting in humanoid figures with multiple body parts, all striking odd poses.

The White Book by Jonathan Icher

“I was struck by how these illustrations of hybrid lovers reminded me of my own photographic work dealing with the human body and its metamorphosis,” Icher said.

“Both erotic and troubling, they depict male fantasies of our time, in a tangle of bodies sometimes unidentifiable. They can be interpreted as a romantic idyll, as much as an erotic struggle, or, on the contrary, as an introspection.”

The White Book by Jonathan Icher

You can find out more about Jonathan Icher and The White Book here.

The White Book by Jonathan Icher

The White Book by Jonathan Icher

The White Book by Jonathan Icher

Via Kaltblut

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic freelance creatives or interns to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to write posts and produce simple videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact now.

Leave a comment