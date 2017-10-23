Fox News describes Radiohead fans as ‘strange, malnourished, and sad’

They also said the band’s music was “just elaborate moaning and whining for ring tone sounds.”

Recently, Fox News commentator Katherine Timpf was asked on The Greg Gutfield Show about her thoughts on Radiohead getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year. Timpf responded by saying they are a shoo-in even though they are untalented. She also threw in a few jabs at the band’s fans.

“I think that Radiohead’s definitely going to get in, and should get in,” she said. “I don’t even like them, but the kind of guys that I like have to be three things: strange, malnourished, and sad. And those guys always like Radiohead!

“I had to pretend to like Radiohead for years to get these men even though the music is just elaborate moaning and whining over ring tone sounds and you know what, if that’s not fame and power that will get me to do that for someone else then I don’t know what is.”

Radiohead has not released a statement, but lead guitarist Johnny Greenwood has already hit back by changing his Twitter bio. It reads: “my life in the gush of boasts……….’strange, malnourished and sad’ (fox news – *spits three times*).”

Timpf, meanwhile, has unsurprisingly received backlash from the band’s fans.

I made a self-deprecating joke on a comedy show about the men I like to date & now have an entire fandom after me & it's just the most 2017 — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) October 17, 2017

Sample of what my inbox looks like because I made a *joke* on a *comedy show* about a *band* pic.twitter.com/DeGk5khtkB — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) October 17, 2017

Keep in mind the email continues, all of it was too long for a screenshot — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) October 17, 2017

While we agree that Timpf’s comments about Radiohead were dumb, could we also agree that the harassment she’s getting is unnecessary? We hope that the feud between the two parties ends soon. Better yet, maybe they could all meet up and she could listen to the band’s moaning and whining live. She might just change her mind.

