The Force is strong with these Star Wars-inspired gym equipment
Inigo del Castillo
If you’ve let yourself go and started looking a bit like Jabba the Hutt, you might want to get these fitness products from a galaxy far, far away.

Onnit has launched a series of Star Wars gym equipment that’s bound to take your fitness regimen to the dark side. Made to awaken the Force inside of you, the products include kettlebells, medicine balls, and yoga mats.

The kettlebells are shaped to look like the heads of Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and Boba Fett. The items weigh 70, 60, and 50 pounds, respectively. There’s also a 20-pound Death Star medicine ball (which we guarantee will not explode) and a Han Solo in Carbonite yoga mat.

If you noticed, the gym equipment are pretty Empire-centric. Clearly, the Emperor has great fitness benefits for his employees. Such a nice guy!

Find out more about Onnit’s Star Wars-themed gear here.

Via Design Taxi

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

