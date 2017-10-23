Australian label ALCH makes streetwear from recycled packaging

ALCH is the DIY streetwear brainchild of Australian designer Alexandra Hackett. She’s been turning heads with her ability to reuse dead Nike stock and discarded textiles and turn them into fully functioning outfits and accessories.
Scrolling through her Instagram, you’ll find a pattern in her work – seemingly repurposing what is intended to be product packaging into clothes. Hackett explores the idea of “the body as a product and clothing as a form of product packaging.”
Her ethos of recycling runs deep: she questions why certain products should only serve its intended purpose, and in turn flips the status quo on what is considered trash and what is considered clothing.
“I think there’s a general consensus that most products have a specific lifespan and singular function despite this not necessarily being the truth,” she said. “I’m really interested in questioning these elements and exploring how a product can be reinvented so as to delay its hypothetical use-by date.”
