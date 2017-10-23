Australian label ALCH makes streetwear from recycled packaging

ALCH is the DIY streetwear brainchild of Australian designer Alexandra Hackett. She’s been turning heads with her ability to reuse dead Nike stock and discarded textiles and turn them into fully functioning outfits and accessories.

Scrolling through her Instagram, you’ll find a pattern in her work – seemingly repurposing what is intended to be product packaging into clothes. Hackett explores the idea of “the body as a product and clothing as a form of product packaging.”

Part of the YOUTH exhibition space at Shanghai Fashion Week ➖ hosted by @nikelab A post shared by ALCH (@studioalch) on Apr 12, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

Her ethos of recycling runs deep: she questions why certain products should only serve its intended purpose, and in turn flips the status quo on what is considered trash and what is considered clothing.

“I think there’s a general consensus that most products have a specific lifespan and singular function despite this not necessarily being the truth,” she said. “I’m really interested in questioning these elements and exploring how a product can be reinvented so as to delay its hypothetical use-by date.”

Custom Made Reconstructed Gilets available at 3PM BST, today 7th April ➖ www.a-l-c-h.com/shop A post shared by ALCH (@studioalch) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

If you’d like to know more about Alexandra Hackett’s work, check out her label ALCH’s website.

custom cargo pants & bag made from a variety of Nike duffels and backpacks 〰 A post shared by ALCH (@studioalch) on Dec 11, 2016 at 12:59am PST

Bomber jacket made from repurposed Nike gym bags ✔️ A post shared by ALCH (@studioalch) on Sep 13, 2016 at 2:43am PDT

#Nike tube sock t-shirt 🔃 A post shared by ALCH (@studioalch) on Sep 5, 2016 at 1:37am PDT