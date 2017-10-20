" alt="Featured Image for Trump and McCain keep dissing at each other and we just wonder if the matrix is real">

We now live in a world where a reality star won the US election, a former model is senior advisor at the White House, and Senators and Presidents threaten each other like preschoolers on National TV. And we ask, did we take the blue pill?

Or was it the red one?

Anyway, things are just making no sense in our current time-space continuum.

After threatening to shut down media outlets for reporting news that he doesn’t like, US president Trump is now warning Senator McCain to speak nicely of him, or else.

The McCain/Trump feud goes way back to the US presidential race in 2015, when then Republican candidate Trump said at the Christian conservative conference that he didn’t consider Senator McCain a war hero because he was captured in Vietnam.

“He is not a war hero,” Trump told moderator Frank Luntz at the time, who quickly interjected: “He IS a war hero.”

Trump responded, cutting him off, “He is a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured, OK? I hate to tell you. He is a war hero because he was captured.”

Trump’s attack came after McCain said that the candidate was riling up “crazies” in the party because of his inflammatory remarks about illegal immigrants from Mexico.

The two separated even further when Senator McCain withdrew his support for his party’s candidate in response of the infamous “Pussy grabbing” tape was released.

While accepting the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia earlier this week, Senator McCain repudiated Trump in his speech, stating America should be wary of “half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems.”

In an radio interview for the syndicated radio show The Chris Plante Show host Chris Plante asked the president if he was aware of McCain’s comments in Philadelphia.

“He was taking shots at you again yesterday,” Plante said. “You heard what he said yesterday, Sen. McCain?”

Naturally, Trump just had to respond like a Jr. mob boss.

“Yeah, well I hear it. And people have to be careful because at some point I fight back. I’m being very nice. I’m being very, very nice. But at some point I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.”

McCain, who was imprisoned in Vietnam for five years, enduring continuous torture and beatings, responded to the president’s threats simply stating: “I’ve faced far greater challenges than this.”

Good grief.