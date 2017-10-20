Seven-year-old leukemia survivor asks a newsreader if she’s single on live TV

As if this seven-year-old hadn’t already won over enough hearts, she went and cranked the cuteness factor up to unprecedented levels.

Erin Cross, a leukemia survivor, was being interviewed alongside her dad during an ITV News bulletin hosted by anchor Lucrezia Millarini.

*AUSSIE READERS, WATCH IN THE PLAYER ABOVE. EVERYONE ELSE, HEAD ON OVER HERE*

Erin had recently been named the recipient of this year’s WellChild award, which was handed to her by Suits star Meghan Markle’s boyfriend – who some may also know as Prince Harry.

And Erin again showed why she’s an absolute champion during her live interview.

The youngster stunned her interviewer, just after asking if she could pose a question of her own.

“I’ve got a question from a friend”, Erin said.

“Go on then”, Millarini answered.

“Are you single?”

The moment caused an outbreak of laughter in the studio, with Millarini unable to contain her surprise.

“I’m blushing!”