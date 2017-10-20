Male cleavage is back and taking the fashion industry by storm

Male cleavage is back! And it’s not a cringe-worthy as it sounds – in fact, we actually don’t mind it.
When we say “male cleavage,” we are leading you on a tad. Male cleavage is basically just the fashion trend of men wearing their button-up shirts not completely buttoned up.
We can empathise with you if this display of chest, hair and manliness isn’t for you, but we are a little flustered at the sight of male cleavage, as odd as that sounds.
Vogue’s senior fashion writer Janelle Okwodu commented on the matter saying, “I live for a shirt that doesn’t button all the way up. Chest hair is amazing, manscaping is the devil.”
Brooke Bobb, Vogue‘s fashion writer, disagrees, saying “I’m not into it. It’s too sleazeball, especially on a dude with a super hairy chest. I think two buttons is the max if it’s a hot day and their cleavage needs a little breather.”
It’s a pressing debate, so check out the below shots and make an informed decision for yourself.
Man cleavage – The slightly naked, sometimes hairy look is certainly an acquired taste. The unbuttoned man cleavage is back in fashion, with its major 70s Mick Jagger vibes. The trend has been spotted on the menswear runways this season. Flowy shirts in bright colors, or bold and fun prints, keeping rest of the look minimal. #mensstyle #menswear #mancleavage #trendoftheweek #trending #mondaymoodboard #mensfashion #lookoftheday #ootd #styleinspiration #springsummer2018 #trendanalysis #moodboard #styling #mensstyling #fashionstyling #inspirationboard #StylebyHIMA
And if male cleavage is your vibe, you do you #freethechest.
Via Vogue
