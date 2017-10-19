Stay in this Dubai hotel and they’ll lend you a complimentary supercar

In many places, free airport transfers are already considered a luxury. But definitely not in Dubai, where one hotel is lending their guests a selection of complimentary supercars.
The H Hotel has recently launched a promo wherein clients who book the two-story rooftop suite will get to drive a supercar of their choice for the duration of their stay.
The offer includes a five course Arabian-inspired bespoke dinner prepared by world-renowned chef Greg Malouf, a massage in your in-suite spa, and of course, the chance to drive any of the following cars:
A Rolls Royce Ghost, a Rolls Royce Wraith, a Lamborghini Huracan, a Ferrari California, or Ferrari 458 Spider.
WOW…take a look at this! Our new and very savvy Suite Drive package… Check in to the Royal Suite and enjoy complementary use of a super car throughout your stay, a private in-suite dining experience with world renowned chef Greg Malouf as well as a limitless in-suite massage! Go to our Facebook page for the chance to win a night's stay with your friends in The Royal Suite… Find out more about this package: http://www.hhoteldubai.com/offers/suite-dreams-and-drive/ #ithappensath #competitiontime #supercar #royalsuite #oneszr #privatedining #gregmalouf
An Uber or a shuttle would have sufficed, but yeah, those are some sweet options too.
According to the H Hotel, the Royal Suite boasts “a large roof-top terrace and swimming pool, an in-suite spa, private cinema, dining room, a royal majlis (a meeting room), study, five living rooms and three opulently appointed bedrooms.
They added: “You will also enjoy the service of two butlers – on hand 24 hours a day – as well as a breakfast served on the terrace.”
The package is priced at AUS$15,200 or US$12,000, for up to six guests. Anyone want to split the bill with me and take turns driving the Ferrari?
Find out more about the promo here.
Via Lovin Dubai
Facebook Conversations