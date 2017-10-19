The Scaramucci Post’s outrageous Holocaust Tweet has everyone speechless

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has started up a vague media project called The Scaramucci Post. Despite it still being early days, the project has already made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

A Twitter poll posted by The Scaramuuci Post asked followers “How many Jews were killed in the Holocaust?”

The post received approximately 5,000 responses before it was removed from the account. Scaramucci later took to his personal Twitter to apologise for the insensitive poll, claiming his social media manager Lance Laifer had published it without his permission.

This poll was put up by @lancelaifer without consulting @Scaramucci who is traveling in London.

The poll has been taken down. pic.twitter.com/SKaaPZAPow — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

The man better known as “The Mooch” held tenure in the White House for just ten days before Trump did what Trump does best, telling him “you’re fired”.

The Scaramucci Post was uncomfortably launched immediately after the Las Vegas shooting earlier this month. When Scaramucci was asked what his ‘media project’ was, he told reporters “I am looking you dead in the face and saying I don’t know.”

He even instructed reporters to “Say Scaramucci has absolutely no idea what he’s doing, and he has absolutely no idea what Scaramucci Post is.”

Well, now we know. The Scaramucci Post is a Twitter account that tweets endless strings of incoherent emojis and insensitive, provocative polls.

Scaramucci has since taken to Twitter to announce a $25,000 donation to human rights organisation the Simon Wiesenthal Center.