Graphs have never been more fun with these creative infographics

Mona Chalabi is a woman who wears many hats. She’s best known for her journalistic endeavours at The Guardian, but one of her lesser-known hats comes in the form of an Instagram side project where she illustrates collected data.

Statistics can be hard to swallow, especially if you’re genetically predisposed to being terrible at numbers. This is why Chalabi’s feed is so interesting. She has a passion for statistics, and it’s clear that she wants to make them coherent for the average social media user.

She adds her own touch of creativity to data and manages to produce thought-provoking graphs in all areas of life, whether it be politics, fun facts, current events, social issues, or sexuality.

This is what a boys club looks like. Source: Company diversity reports, 2015 and 2016 #datasketch A post shared by Mona Chalabi (@monachalabi) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

For instance, look at this interesting graph about dog names, made more interesting with illustrations of dog tails serving as the chart points.

It turns out that there's a lot of overlap between popular baby names and popular dog names in New York. Wrote a piece about it for @guardian this weekend. 🐶👶🏼 Source: New York City Department of Health, 2017 #datasketch A post shared by Mona Chalabi (@monachalabi) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Or this pie chart about when Americans tend to eat pizza pie. Yum!

It's National Pizza Day and some of you monsters have been celebrating before lunch. Source: US department of Agriculture, 2014 #datasketch A post shared by Mona Chalabi (@monachalabi) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:20am PST

It’s a fun way to get your daily insight into humanity and world issues. She never fails to impress with her new and creative approaches to conveying data.

Source: Nanomedicine Volume I, 1999 #datasketch A post shared by Mona Chalabi (@monachalabi) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

To see more of Mona Chalabi’s infographics, head on over to her Instagram page.