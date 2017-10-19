Lost At E Minor
Graphs have never been more fun with these creative infographics
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Graphs have never been more fun with these creative infographics
Design

Graphs have never been more fun with these creative infographics

Georgia Sheales
By Georgia Sheales

Mona Chalabi is a woman who wears many hats. She’s best known for her journalistic endeavours at The Guardian, but one of her lesser-known hats comes in the form of an Instagram side project where she illustrates collected data.

Statistics can be hard to swallow, especially if you’re genetically predisposed to being terrible at numbers. This is why Chalabi’s feed is so interesting. She has a passion for statistics, and it’s clear that she wants to make them coherent for the average social media user.

She adds her own touch of creativity to data and manages to produce thought-provoking graphs in all areas of life, whether it be politics, fun facts, current events, social issues, or sexuality.

This is what a boys club looks like. Source: Company diversity reports, 2015 and 2016 #datasketch

A post shared by Mona Chalabi (@monachalabi) on

For instance, look at this interesting graph about dog names, made more interesting with illustrations of dog tails serving as the chart points.

It turns out that there's a lot of overlap between popular baby names and popular dog names in New York. Wrote a piece about it for @guardian this weekend. 🐶👶🏼 Source: New York City Department of Health, 2017 #datasketch

A post shared by Mona Chalabi (@monachalabi) on

Or this pie chart about when Americans tend to eat pizza pie. Yum!

It's National Pizza Day and some of you monsters have been celebrating before lunch. Source: US department of Agriculture, 2014 #datasketch

A post shared by Mona Chalabi (@monachalabi) on

It’s a fun way to get your daily insight into humanity and world issues. She never fails to impress with her new and creative approaches to conveying data.

Source: Nanomedicine Volume I, 1999 #datasketch

A post shared by Mona Chalabi (@monachalabi) on

To see more of Mona Chalabi’s infographics, head on over to her Instagram page.

Today is Equal Pay Day 💵💵💵 On average, women earn 80¢ for every dollar a man makes. But that average varies a whole lot depending on what race you are. Source: US Census Bureau, 2015 #datasketch

A post shared by Mona Chalabi (@monachalabi) on

…tiny hands ✋🏻<✋🏻✋🏼✋🏽✋🏾✋🏿 Organizers of the women’s march are still counting up the number of “sister marches” that took place yesterday. So far, they estimate that 4,797,500 people took part in 673 marches around the world (really, protests happened across the globe: in Malawi, Iceland, Chile, Thailand and so, so many other countries). That's because our futures are linked – as @maeveinamerica's brilliant podcast on immigration shows.  Source: Keith Still, Professor of Crowd Science at Manchester Metropolitan University and Marcel Altenburg, Manchester Metropolitan University as well as estimates from the organizers at womensmarch.com #datasketch

A post shared by Mona Chalabi (@monachalabi) on

Feeling so nervous about performing at IRL club tonight (second time I've done anything like this). Among other things, I'll be talking about bent dicks and personal satisfaction. Speaking as someone who doesn't have a dick (bent or otherwise) I find these numbers surprisingly high. This data comes from a PowerPoint made by 8 specialist doctors talking about their patients at the World Meeting on Sexual Medicine in August 2012, at the Sheraton (classy) in Chicago. #datasketch #🎷

A post shared by Mona Chalabi (@monachalabi) on

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic freelance creatives or interns to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to write posts and produce simple videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact now.

Leave a comment