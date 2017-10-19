Family finds dog they worried they might never see again after Californian fires

In the best story involving a dog since Air Bud – do not even dare fight me on that – a canine has been found both safe and guilty of being a good girl following frightening scenes in California.

Bushfires in the area caused chaos, with many losing their lives and hundreds missing.

However, thankfully, a heartwarming story has emerged.

Beckyjean Widen posted a video to her facebook page of her brother Jack and husband Patrick gauging the extent of the toll the fires had taken on her parent’s property.

*AUSSIE READERS, WATCH IN THE PLAYER ABOVE. EVERYONE ELSEWHERE, CLICK HERE*

In the confusion of the situation, her parents’ dog Izzy bolted. Despite losing “everything”, Beckyjean’s mother was most devastated about what had happened to Izzy.

Fortunately, Jack and Patrick didn’t give up hope, hiking just under five kilometres hoping to find her. And that’s just what they did.

And no, we’re not crying. You’re crying.