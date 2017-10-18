Oops! A mother of two spotted her husband on a reality TV show with another woman

Rosa Silverman, a journalist based in London, was recently left confused and suspicious after she saw her husband meeting up with another woman in the background of BBC’s The Apprentice.

Miss Silverman was notified by a friend, who took a screenshot of what seemed to be a family outing. The journalist’s husband can be seen holding their young child, whilst the ‘other woman’ has her back to the camera, unidentifiable.

The friend, thinking that the woman was Silverman herself, shared the screenshot in a group chat, where other friends began to grow suspicious of her husband.

“Err, I’m not sure that’s Rosa. Awkward,” wrote one friend in their group.

Silverman spotted several similarities between herself and her husband’s apparent mistress, claiming “it was a woman with long dark hair who could have been me, had she not been wearing someone else’s coat and been much better groomed”.

After what must have been a tense line of questioning, Silverman’s husband remembered that he had met a mutual friend of theirs for coffee, and had photographic evidence on hand to prove it.

Silverman only doubted her husband for a second, as she wrote in The Telegraph “if my husband were to have an affair, it’s unlikely he would pick a location so close to our house, take our baby along as a prop, and conduct the whole thing in broad daylight”.

Would-be cheaters beware, you never know where a reality TV show is being filmed.