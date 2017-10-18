What it’s like to stay at Sydney’s newest and best five-star hotel

As part of the complete remake of Sydney’s International Convention Centre, the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour opened its doors this month.

This beautiful hotel came with a $500m price tag, but it has not gone to waste. As the first newly built, international luxury hotel to open in Sydney’s CBD this millennium, this is perhaps the best five-star stay Sydney has to offer right now.

Our visit started from across Darling Harbour, where the 35-storey glass exterior stands strong against the skyline. The building is beautifully designed, with Sydney architect Richard Francis-Jones angling it to perfectly capture the view over the stunning Sydney skyline.

Within this new building, 590 rooms enjoy some of the finest views of the city. All hotel guest rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows. Ours overlooked Darling Harbour and out to the north west of Sydney. The view was so good from the 34th floor, we decided to stay in our room for an evening drink and soak in the views of the bustling city below. Waking in the morning was equally captivating.

Our suite was beautifully assembled. Set high on the 34th floor, the bathroom was generously proportioned, with a separate wardrobe off the main bathroom area, leaving the sleeping part of the room clear of luggage and clothing.

The shower had double shower heads and high-quality toiletries by Lanvin, in keeping with Sofitel’s premium French heritage. This luxury comes with a minimal environment price-tag given the building’s six-star green rating.

A differentiating feature of the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour is the Club Millesime Lounge, which we made full use of during our stay. Positioned at the very top of the hotel on level 35 and with views across the Sydney skyline, the Millesime Lounge was open for daily snacks and drinks. In the evening we enjoyed a drink and the breakfast on offer was amongst the best we’ve experienced for some time.

Rounding off the experience is the outdoor infinity pool, a surprisingly rare feature of Sydney’s five-star market, and the Champagne Bar, boasting the largest Champagne range in Sydney.

We ate at the lively Atelier restaurant. With a focus on local seasonal produce, French-inspired food, and a series of open kitchen pods throughout the restaurant, the Atelier is a worthy complement to what is a fine Sydney hotel.

If you’d like to know more about Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour (we’re sure you do), head on over here.

The writer stayed at the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour as a guest of the hotel.