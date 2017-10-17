Woman pops a cyst on her wrist, and yes, it’s the most disgusting thing ever

It’s been a long search, but finally we can call it – we’ve officially found the most disgusting thing ever.

Alright, that might be a bit of an exaggeration. Donald Trump’s still pretty unbeatable on that front.

However if you can stomach this from start to finish, you may not be human. Or you’ve watched way too many horror movies.

Nicolette Madanat, a youtube blogger, decided to film herself removing the enormous cyst that had taken up residence on her wrist.

And for reasons yet to be disclosed – maybe she has obscure, Bond-villain type tendencies – she decided the best course of action to get the job done was with a 16-guage screwdriver. Because of course.

But at the very least, the video does demonstrate that there are other uses for screwdrivers. Who’d of thought?