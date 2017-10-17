This video of a starfish walking at the beach is freakishly amazing

Starfish have always been known to be beautiful sea creatures. That was until people shared a video showing just how these animals move around – and it truly is the stuff of nightmares.

Proceed with caution. Your opinion of starfish will change forever.

The five points we see on a starfish are not what they use to move around. Shocking, right? What they actually use are known as cilia.

Now, I’m sure you’re thinking, “what on earth are ‘cilia?'” Well, cilia are tiny hairs and starfish have a hundred thousand of them hidden under their limbs. Hidden, that is, until they begin to move.

When the starfish rise up to walk, the hairs have the appearance of little legs and the sea creatures’ limbs become reminiscent of centipedes.

This isn’t the only strange feature of the starfish, their eyes are located on the end of each limb and they’re incapable of seeing colour.

The tweet in which the video was published has more than 150,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 85,000 times.

Ever wondered how starfish walk? ⭐🐟 pic.twitter.com/1UqIYr9ur3 — No Feelings ! (@itsboyschapter) October 6, 2017

Of course, people have had mixed reactions to the video. Most were horrified:

They were cute until I saw this 😩😩😩 — JusPlayinNdaPaint (@iPaint_Fast) October 7, 2017

This ain’t no starfish. This is calvin from the movie Life — Spooky MargielaⓋ (@KParka25) October 6, 2017

Others thought it was adorable:

Lol really? I think is adorable 😍 — 🎃 PAINbow kitty 🎃 (@Rk4312) October 7, 2017

And then others were worried for its safety:

Please tell me it made it to the ocean safe and alive pic.twitter.com/fFrnme3sxZ — Adriana🖤✨ (@fatheradriana) October 7, 2017

So, if you’re brave enough, check out the video above for yourself.

Via Hello Giggles