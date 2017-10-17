Lost At E Minor
This video of a starfish walking at the beach is freakishly amazing
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for This video of a starfish walking at the beach is freakishly amazing
Video

This video of a starfish walking at the beach is freakishly amazing

Tyler Smith
By Tyler Smith

Starfish have always been known to be beautiful sea creatures. That was until people shared a video showing just how these animals move around – and it truly is the stuff of nightmares.

Proceed with caution. Your opinion of starfish will change forever.

The five points we see on a starfish are not what they use to move around. Shocking, right? What they actually use are known as cilia.

Now, I’m sure you’re thinking, “what on earth are ‘cilia?'” Well, cilia are tiny hairs and starfish have a hundred thousand of them hidden under their limbs. Hidden, that is, until they begin to move.

When the starfish rise up to walk, the hairs have the appearance of little legs and the sea creatures’ limbs become reminiscent of centipedes.

This isn’t the only strange feature of the starfish, their eyes are located on the end of each limb and they’re incapable of seeing colour.

The tweet in which the video was published has more than 150,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 85,000 times.

Of course, people have had mixed reactions to the video. Most were horrified:

Others thought it was adorable:

And then others were worried for its safety:

So, if you’re brave enough, check out the video above for yourself.

Via Hello Giggles

FAEM (Found At E Minor) is a reader-generated video initiative from Lost At E Minor. From cool tech ideas, to inspiring art, music, travel and more. If you have a video (like this, for instance) you think we should feature, then tell us about it!

Leave a comment