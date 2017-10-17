Perhaps this is what Donald Trump was talking about last week when he teased the media about the ‘calm before the storm.

French artist Parse/Error has created a cloud lamp that reacts in real time to all of the president’s Twitter activity. Every time he tweets, the cloud ominously darkens and a small, contained thunderstorm rages within the lamp.

Each tweet becomes a series of flashes and movements of the cloud, creating a hauntingly beautiful work of art. The lamp is linked to Trump’s twitter account in particular, as Parse/Error believes it is the embodiment of dangerous era.

“A world where the words of one man, released without reflection and with spontaneity on a global social network, can endanger the fate of millions by spreading the ghost of nuclear war on the planet,” the artist explains on his website.

Parse/Error created the political lamp as a means of juxtaposing the beauty of the storm with the ugliness that powers it. It certainly is an ominous reminder of the world’s tense political climate.