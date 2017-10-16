Photographer spends years shooting the same strangers on their way to work

In his new book 42nd and Vanderbilt, photographer Peter Funch demonstrates how humans really are creatures of habit.

Over the course of nine years, the Dutch creative stood outside Grand Central Station at the corner of 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue in NYC, between 8:30 and 9:30 am, taking pictures of people on their way to work.

As the series progressed, he noticed certain individuals doing the same rituals again and again – with days, weeks, and even years apart.

For instance, one man can be seen smoking as he makes his way through the crowd, another spits into the same trash can. Some still walk with the same friends and family. Others, despite wearing different clothes and getting new hairstyles, still have the same stressed-out facial expressions.

“You could hardly believe it, that you’d find the same people having the same ritual over 10 years,” Funch told Fast Co Design. “It’s such a New York thing, the idea that people just do the same thing over and over again.”

Funch also noted how some of his subjects would walk near each other at the same time every day, yet never even realise it. “It was fascinating to see that connectivity between people,” he said. “They have no idea.”

To know more about Peter Funch’s 42nd and Vanderbilt, head on over here.

Via Fast Co Design