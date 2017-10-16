Lost At E Minor
Oooops! Live news report on loose cougar goes horribly wrong
Stefan Kostarelis
Warning: what you are about to see may shock you. Last Friday, FOX 13 reporter Scott Madaus went out looking for a cougar that had been reported as loose in Hernando, Mississippi.

Madaus was brave enough to appear on the scene to catch a glimpse of the wild and dangerous animal. He found something, but it turned out slightly less life-threatening (unless you are a bird).

“There’ve been spottings of a cougar,” Madaus says, dramatically spinning around and pointing to … a small cat.

Awwwww.

“And that’s not it, that looks like a housecat,” Madaus continues without missing a beat.

Full marks to the camera person, who takes the opportunity to zoom in and linger a while on the harmless kitty.

*WATCH THE HILARIOUS VIDEO IN THE PLAYER ABOVE, INTERNATIONAL READERS CAN CHECK IT OUT OVER HERE*

“But we are just feet away from where a local man rolled his cellphone video on what some say is a cougar. I’ll be right back with a live report.”

Nice save, mate.

Some people immediately took to Twitter to express concern for Madaus’ safety.

It looks like Madaus never found that cougar.

Sharing the video on Facebook, he said that the cat “stole the show” and was surprised his encounter had gone viral.

The Internet has a long history of loving cats so this clip was always destined for greatness.

