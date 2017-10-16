Oooops! Live news report on loose cougar goes horribly wrong

Warning: what you are about to see may shock you. Last Friday, FOX 13 reporter Scott Madaus went out looking for a cougar that had been reported as loose in Hernando, Mississippi.

Madaus was brave enough to appear on the scene to catch a glimpse of the wild and dangerous animal. He found something, but it turned out slightly less life-threatening (unless you are a bird).

“There’ve been spottings of a cougar,” Madaus says, dramatically spinning around and pointing to … a small cat.

Awwwww.

“And that’s not it, that looks like a housecat,” Madaus continues without missing a beat.

Full marks to the camera person, who takes the opportunity to zoom in and linger a while on the harmless kitty.

“But we are just feet away from where a local man rolled his cellphone video on what some say is a cougar. I’ll be right back with a live report.”

Nice save, mate.

Some people immediately took to Twitter to express concern for Madaus’ safety.

I bet he’s been terrorizing the neighborhood for years. — Jennifer Chappels (@JennyChappels) October 13, 2017

Think of all the lovely birds it's killed🙀 — Marie Ramsey (@Scairp114) October 15, 2017

It looks like Madaus never found that cougar.

Sharing the video on Facebook, he said that the cat “stole the show” and was surprised his encounter had gone viral.

The Internet has a long history of loving cats so this clip was always destined for greatness.