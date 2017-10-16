Lost At E Minor
‘Breaking Bad’ house now has a wall to keep fans from throwing pizzas at it
‘Breaking Bad’ house now has a wall to keep fans from throwing pizzas at it

By Inigo del Castillo

It’s not uncommon for fans to visit the real-life locations of their favourite films and TV shows. But what is uncommon is chucking a perfectly good pizza onto the roof of those places.

Such is the case for an Albuquerque home that served as Walter White’s house in the beloved AMC TV series Breaking Bad.

If you recall in episode two of season three, Walter threw a pizza onto the roof of his home after being overcome with rage. The show might have concluded a few years back, but fans have not forgotten that iconic moment.

Apparently, unruly visitors to the property – as many as a hundred a week – have been tossing commemorative pizzas too. Some even steal the decorative rocks as souvenirs. It’s gotten so bad that the real owners have put up a six-foot fence to keep trespassers away.

Joanna Quinta, the homeowners’ daughter, said: “We feel like we can’t leave because when we, do something happens and that’s ridiculous.”

“They feel the need to tell us to close our garage, get out of the picture, you know – tell us what to do on our own property,” she added.

Vince Gilligan, the show’s creator, has been telling people to quit with the shenanigans for years.

“The lady who lives in that house – she and her husband are the two nicest people in the world, and they deserve to be treated well.

“But lately, we’re hearing from her that folks are wandering onto her property and they are being rude to her when she comes out and basically says, ‘You’re on my property’, and they’re throwing pizzas on roofs and stuff like that.

“There is nothing original, or funny, or cool about throwing a pizza on this lady’s roof. It’s been done before – you’re not the first.”

Whew. And we thought Rick and Morty fans were horrible.

Via LADBible

