Donald Trump’s favourite song is surprising and bizarre, but it’s still very Donald Trump

We know, we know, we’re all a bit tired of news about US President Donald Trump. But the latest story to be doing the rounds is unusual – managing to be both completely Trump and not very Trump at all.

Audio of a 2014 interview with the current president has emerged, where Trump reveals his favourite song. (Cue Pink Floyd ‘brick in the wall’ jokes, right on time).

Trump revealed that 1969’s Is That All There Is? by Peggy Lee is his favourite track – albeit for a bizarre range of reasons.

In the song, Lee sings about watching a house burning down and asking ‘Is that all there is?’ before turning to booze. Somehow, someway, Trump’s reasons for it managed to miss the point of the song and instead gave a very Trump interpretation.

It’s a great song because I’ve had these tremendous successes and then I’m off to the next one. Because, it’s like, “Oh, is that all there is?” That’s a great song actually, that’s a very interesting song, especially sung by her, because she had such a troubled life.

It appears he’s made a decision based purely on the title of the song, without actually hearing it.

Like any teenage music fan, he even dropped the song’s lyrics on social media while trying to make a political point.

Is that all there is? We need a new President – FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

The song itself doesn’t jump out as particularly Trumpy – we’d select Bart Simpson’s I Am So Great if we were forced to choose – but his explanation of it totally is.

Like Ronald Reagan totally missing the point of Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA – thinking it was a patriotic yeehaw anthem rather than a devastating criticism of US foreign policy and the disaster of the Vietnam War – Trump seems to not completely get across what Peggy’s saying.

While his explanation for why he likes it seems to miss the point, the song itself is quite good – a partly-spoken word 1960s YOLO anthem. It’s received a bit of a resurgence in recent years, not due just due to Trump’s apparent fandom – but being featured in period TV series Mad Men.

So I guess we can give him that, right? Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Trump’s own singing, on the other hand, leaves much to be desired.