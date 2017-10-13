Linkin Park releases Carpool Karaoke episode filmed just days before Chester Bennington’s death

Linkin Park have posted their Carpool Karaoke episode with actor Ken Jeong to Facebook, dedicating the show to the memory of lead vocalist Chester Bennington who passed away earlier this year.

The episode was produced just a week prior to Bennington’s death, after he committed suicide.

LINKIN PARK & Ken Jeong – Carpool Karaoke Watch our Carpool Karaoke episode with Ken Jeong now, streaming for free right here on Facebook. Posted by Linkin Park on Thursday, October 12, 2017

The video shows the group singing songs ranging from Outkast’s Hey ya to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Under the bridge.

And, of course, the group runs through some of their own classics such as Numb, with the all-important added bonus of the presence of Jeong.

Fans have already taken to Twitter to show their gratitude for the decision to release the episode.

it felt so good to see his smile, hear his laughter and powerful voice. thank you so much @TalindaB @linkinpark for sharing! we❤ @ChesterBe pic.twitter.com/vgGTroiH6y — CrisTina (@CrisTc206) October 12, 2017

Thank you @TalindaB 💌& @linkinpark 💌 I dont know how else to thank you for this wonderful gift. We can hear him scring for us once more 🎶💟💝💘 — harleenquin82 (@harleenquin82) October 12, 2017

If you are suffering from depression or need to speak with someone, contact Beyondblue here or Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.