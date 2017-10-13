Lost At E Minor
Linkin Park releases Carpool Karaoke episode filmed just days before Chester Bennington’s death
Linkin Park releases Carpool Karaoke episode filmed just days before Chester Bennington’s death

By Anthony DArcy

Linkin Park have posted their Carpool Karaoke episode with actor Ken Jeong to Facebook, dedicating the show to the memory of lead vocalist Chester Bennington who passed away earlier this year.

The episode was produced just a week prior to Bennington’s death, after he committed suicide.

The video shows the group singing songs ranging from Outkast’s Hey ya to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Under the bridge.

And, of course, the group runs through some of their own classics such as Numb, with the all-important added bonus of the presence of Jeong.

Fans have already taken to Twitter to show their gratitude for the decision to release the episode.

If you are suffering from depression or need to speak with someone, contact Beyondblue here or Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.

