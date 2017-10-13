In the most recent swerve in the spate of events surrounding the famed Hollywood producer and co-founder of Miramax, a distressing call from Remy Lily Weinstein prompted police response to her home

The castle continues to crumble for Harvey Weinstein. Footage has emerged of the film legend leaving his daughter’s property after a 911 call had been made warning the operator of his thoughts and behavior, with the words “depressed” and “suicidal” allegedly used by Remy, one of his five children.

A “heated argument” had apparently spilled out onto the street, with father and daughter yelling at each other.

Police back at what is reportedly Harvey Weinstein's daughter's home. They knocked- no one answered-saga continues @FOXLA via MT @Zohreen pic.twitter.com/lW5DI3yCfK — Trad American Angel (@RightWingAngel) October 12, 2017

This, of course, comes on the heels of Weinstein’s firing from The Weinstein Company, due to sexual harassment allegations propelled by the initial New York Times investigation, not to mention the continual barrage of accusations coming out of the woodwork.

Remy later retracted her initial claim made on the emergency call. Upon interacting with the police, she’d apparently cast away the incident as a “family dispute.”

However, the video below from TMZ injects an interesting spin to the story involving the Pulp Fiction producer and his 22-year-old daughter, including some third and even fourth party accounts.

An alarm company employee was reportedly present during (or for at least for part of) the confrontation, and they had spoken to a neighbor about the fuss, using the same language to describe Weinstein’s apparent state of mind.

Watch the clip below and keep it in mind as you monitor the developing story:

We hope Weinstein and his family can sort this awful mess out, and for all aggrieved parties caught up in the scandal to receive the justice they deserve.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, please call BeyondBlue on 1300 22 4636 for 24/7 counselling or send an email for a response within 24 hours. You can also call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Via The Daily Telegraph