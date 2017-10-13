This guy’s door plays the Seinfeld riff every time someone walks in

Lost At E Minor
Jack McDonald Crowley
It may be 18 years since Seinfeld finished, but the 90’s sitcom is still giving us some serious laughs.

Reddit user gDisasters set up a motion sensor to play a hilarious jingle from the show each time someone entered his dorm.

That heartbreaking look of discontent on the would-be Krammer’s face gets us every time.

When called out by another Redditor who claimed he had just hit play on a computer, another video was submitted, demonstrating how a motion sensor hidden behind the closet triggers each time the door opens.

