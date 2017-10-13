This guy’s door plays the Seinfeld riff every time someone walks in

It may be 18 years since Seinfeld finished, but the 90’s sitcom is still giving us some serious laughs.

Reddit user gDisasters set up a motion sensor to play a hilarious jingle from the show each time someone entered his dorm.

That heartbreaking look of discontent on the would-be Krammer’s face gets us every time.

I build a door sensor for my dorm pic.twitter.com/veNXFobzPC — evan🐸 (@earth2evn) October 3, 2017

When called out by another Redditor who claimed he had just hit play on a computer, another video was submitted, demonstrating how a motion sensor hidden behind the closet triggers each time the door opens.