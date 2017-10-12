Kit Harrington pranked his fiance so ruthlessly she threatened to leave him

It turns out Jon Snow does know something: how to plan and execute the perfect April fools joke.

In a recent interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Kit Harrington shared a video of an epic prank he pulled on his fiancée, Rose Leslie. Her reaction is priceless, shrieking in fear, somehow saving their Brita filter, and finally collapsing in the middle of their kitchen floor.

So what sort of prank could cause this wild reaction? The Game of Thrones sat had the makeup department from the HBO show to craft a hyper-realistic replica of his severed head, which the tactfully hid in their fridge.

Harrington explained that his family has a history of pranking each other for April fools, whilst Leslie’s does not. Clearly mortified by the gorey prank, Leslie told Harrington that if he ever did it again, they would be through.

Harrington and Leslie met when they were cast as star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in Game of Thrones and quickly fostered a real-life relationship too. They announced earlier this year that they were getting engaged, although it looks like Kit might be on thin ice now.

In the same interview, Harrington revealed that their wedding is set to take place amidst the filming of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. The couple has asked producers to put production on hold so that their castmates could attend the wedding too.

“I rang [the producer] up and I said, ‘I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually,’” Harrington said, explaining how the rightful heir to the iron throne can stop the production of the biggest show on television.