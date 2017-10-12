WATCH: Ben Affleck gropes TV host’s breast in disturbing and very gross resurfaced video

Allegations are flying back and forth between Hollywood stars after the scandalous accusations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein published by The New York Times last Thursday. Now, Ben Affleck is at the center of the controversy.

Many Hollywood players have expressed their outrage – and some their support – after an investigation by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey for The New York Times revealed decades of alleged sexual harassment by Oscar Winning producer Harvey Weinstein.

Ben Affleck, who rose to stardom in 1997 with the Weinstein produced film Good Will Hunting, said on Tuesday that he was “angry” over Weinstein’s alleged abuse of women,

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades.” he expressed in a statement posted on Twitter.

Actress Rose McGowan, one of the affected women mentioned in the investigation by The Times responded to Affleck’s statement, implying the Oscar winning director knew very well about Weinstein’s behaviour.

“‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face, The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Affleck’s did not respond to McGowan’s tweet and got slammed by users for his silence and probable hypocrisy not only about Weinstein, but regarding his younger brother Casey and his own alleged harassment scandal.

Dude. Google your brother. — Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) October 10, 2017

He knew this was going on. Only saying it now to try & save his ass. — JEREMY DOLCE (@JEREMYDOLCE) October 10, 2017

He should apologize for Batman vs Superman, too. — Randall Hodge 🐸 (@RHodgeLaw) October 11, 2017

And today the storm for Affleck has increased a few notches after a former MTV host made the claim that he allegedly groped her breast live on TV during an interview more than a decade ago.

The Actress and TV host Hilarie Burton says she was just 21 when she was allegedly touched by Affleck while shooting the show MTV TRL Uncensored Cold Open:

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

Amid the cascade of burns and insults on social media, Affleck went on Twitter to apologize to Burton.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

But things went worse for the Justice League star when author and makeup artist Annamarie Tendler shared her own alleged experience with Affleck:

I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

Now, video has surfaced of Affleck, apparently drunk, behaving inappropriately and bizarrely with French-Canadian TV host, Anne-Marie Losique, back in 2004 when he was promoting his movie Jersey Girl.

It’s five minutes of VERY uncomfortable footage.

So, one has to wonder, what shoes will drop next?