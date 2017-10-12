Man does the most British thing ever by changing his name to ‘Yorkshire Tea’

Meet Nathan Derek Garner. Or rather, Nathan Yorkshire Tea Garner, the man who loves tea so much, he changed his name with one of Britain’s favourite tea brands.

The 31-year-old concrete sprayer from Sheffield in South Yorkshire claims he drinks as many as 20 cups of tea every day, and always kicks off his mornings with a 4am cuppa. And when Garner visits his mum, he even brings his own teabags because she likes a different brand.

“Because I drink so much tea, one of the lads at work said ‘you drink so much of that stuff you should change your name to Yorkshire Tea’,” he explained. “I thought that’s a good idea, I went on the internet and just changed it.”

Garner didn’t just change his name on Facebook too. He actually legally changed it via deed poll. Here’s his certificate to prove it.

1of our GRC team has changed his name from Nathan Garner to Nathan Yorkshire Tea Garner you dont have to be mad to work in grc but it helps! pic.twitter.com/1iVjU8rrz1 — Chiltern GRC (@ChilternGRC) August 24, 2017

To reward Garner for his brand loyalty, Yorkshire Tea has sent him a goody bag containing a towel, an apron, and more tea.

“When Nathan got in touch to let us know that he had changed his middle name to ‘Yorkshire Tea’ we were beyond flattered by his overwhelming love for a proper brew,” the company told MUNCHIES. “We can’t wait to welcome him up to our Harrogate HQ for a tea tasting and to meet the team.”

Via MUNCHIES