Lost At E Minor
Man does the most British thing ever by changing his name to ‘Yorkshire Tea’
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Man does the most British thing ever by changing his name to ‘Yorkshire Tea’
Exhale

Man does the most British thing ever by changing his name to ‘Yorkshire Tea’

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

Meet Nathan Derek Garner. Or rather, Nathan Yorkshire Tea Garner, the man who loves tea so much, he changed his name with one of Britain’s favourite tea brands.

The 31-year-old concrete sprayer from Sheffield in South Yorkshire claims he drinks as many as 20 cups of tea every day, and always kicks off his mornings with a 4am cuppa. And when Garner visits his mum, he even brings his own teabags because she likes a different brand.

“Because I drink so much tea, one of the lads at work said ‘you drink so much of that stuff you should change your name to Yorkshire Tea’,” he explained. “I thought that’s a good idea, I went on the internet and just changed it.”

Garner didn’t just change his name on Facebook too. He actually legally changed it via deed poll. Here’s his certificate to prove it.

To reward Garner for his brand loyalty, Yorkshire Tea has sent him a goody bag containing a towel, an apron, and more tea.

“When Nathan got in touch to let us know that he had changed his middle name to ‘Yorkshire Tea’ we were beyond flattered by his overwhelming love for a proper brew,” the company told MUNCHIES. “We can’t wait to welcome him up to our Harrogate HQ for a tea tasting and to meet the team.”

Via MUNCHIES

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

FAEM (Found At E Minor) is a reader-generated video initiative from Lost At E Minor. From cool tech ideas, to inspiring art, music, travel and more. If you have a video (like this, for instance) you think we should feature, then tell us about it!

Leave a comment