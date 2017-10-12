Legendary actor keeps asking newsreader for a kiss in interview about Harvey Weinstein

Lauded actor Ed Asner, famous for voicing Carl Fredricksen, the adorable grumpy old man from Pixar’s animated film “Up” was invited to MSNBC to talk with anchor Chris Jansing about the Harvey Weinstein scandal and workplace sexism. He wanted to light up the interview with a little bit of sarcasm and it seems it was just too much for the internet. Maybe he must’ve used some irony punctuation?

The famous actor, former president of the Screen Actor’s guild and winner of seven Emmy awards – more than any other man – was invited to the MSNBC morning show to give his insight about the Weinstein scandal.

He is well known for being a champion of gender equality and starred in the 70’s in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, one of the most famous sitcoms in TV history and the first to depict an independent career woman as the central character.

After news anchor Chris Jansing introduced him with praise, she went on to start the conversation; “Ed Asner, great to have you here,” Jansing said, “Thank you for coming in.”

“Thank you,” Asner responded, and immediately went with the ill-timed joke, “And not even a kiss?”

“No, nothing,” replied the MSNBC anchor. “Oh my God…” said Asner with a sly smile.

Ed Asner is not only known as a prolific TV and film actor but also as a scribe with a sarcastic and humorous tone. He recently published the book “The Grouchy Historian: An Old-Time Lefty Defends Our Constitution Against Right-Wing Hypocrites and Nutjobs” an ironic view on American History and their constitution.

Later down the interview, the 87 year old actor dropped another ironic comment,

“I’ve been guilty at times of using my overpowering masculinity to beg for kisses like I did when I opened with the conversation with you, but I know better than to push it, and Harvey Weinstein I guess didn’t know when to stop”

Of course the Internet has gone crazy about the wry comments, with Twitter setting in flames to bash the actor.

Dude, this is exactly the problem. Put yourself in the anchor's position. It's not funny, it's not cute, and people that think so enable it. — Stephanie Heeg (@40wattbulb) October 11, 2017

I take this as an argument in favor of killing everyone from that old school and mindset, as an act of self-defense. — KB (@sorrykb) October 11, 2017

NO. ABSOLUTELY NO.

That's not polite. It's predatory. — KB (@sorrykb) October 11, 2017

Here are the facts: A man who goes into an interviewing demanding a kiss is acting like a predator. — KB (@sorrykb) October 11, 2017

He'll say it was a joke. My rule: if both people aren't laughing, it wasn't a joke. — Ken F (@sahuargrapes) October 11, 2017

Of course there were other users that took the irony and made of the comments for what they are, jokes.

I saw it too and clearly he was kidding her. He seemed clear how wrong he thinks the casting couch is and was. — Think 1st (@AlwaysThinkHow) October 11, 2017

He was joking… Jeez… — 🎃Some call me Mel🎃 (@mellian1) October 11, 2017

Yeah, right. He asked her for a kiss. Duh. I guess you had your “I know what a joke looks like” removed at birth. — Sass Frass (@Frassington) October 11, 2017

He winks (not at her) after he said it, seems like a joke/troll job and actually a good one. — Paul Kemp (@OverEasyX2) October 12, 2017

At the end of the short interview, Asner closed his intervention again in jest, “You still owe me a kiss,”

Jansing answered, “You’re gonna get yourself in trouble, and with good reason, Mr. Asner.”

She added, “Kidding,” in a soft voice.

“No, no, no,” Asner said, in a reference to Weinstein, “I’m not a job procurer.”

You can check out the whole interview after the break.

Readers outside Australia can check out the interview here.