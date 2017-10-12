This brilliant Tourism Australia ad roasts Australia’s most embarrassing places names

Tourism Australia’s latest campaign is focussing on of the country’s best qualities. No, not our beaches or barbeques, but our sense of humour.

In the latest video produced by the campaign, former Home and Away star Lincoln Lewis lists off some of the most embarrassingly named places in the country.

“Mount Fanny, Shag Island, Sudden Jerk – you can tell a teenage boy named that one – and Knob Canyon… Knob Canyon, is that legit?” Each of the hilariously named (but surprisingly real) places is presented with a cheeky grin and a perfect emoji.

The $5 million campaign is called Aussie News Today and stars Lewis alongside former Saturday Disney host Teigan Nash and rugby sensation Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins. The campaign is designed to appeal to a younger audience.

Lewis, Nash and the Honey Badger will be flown around Australia over the next few months to film a collection of videos for Facebook and Instagram.

Eight young European backpackers are also reporting for the campaign, going on a three-month road trip around Australia, and documenting their experiences on social media.

Tourism Australia is encouraging everyday Aussies to get behind the campaign too. Managing director John O’Sullivan has called for “Australians and local tourism businesses with a great story idea or content to share it with us on social media using the #AussieNewsToday campaign hashtag,” adding that the best and quirkiest will be curated.

One of the campaign’s earliest videos saw Cummins go for a pub crawl in the North end via helicopter.