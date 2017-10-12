Eminem destroys Trump in epic freestyle

Eminem has unleashed a savage freestyle slamming U.S. President Donald Trump. The pre-taped cypher that aired during the BET Hip-Hop Awards has got everybody talking, and for good reason.
Eminem rapped about Trump being “orange”, greedy, warmongering, racist and intolerant in a four and half minute tirade filmed in a downtown Detroit parking garage.
The lyrics have been posted in full on annotation site Genius.
Here’s a taste:
Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada
All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather
Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers
Then says he wants to lower our taxes
Then who’s gonna pay for his extravagant trips
Back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions?
Same shit that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered
Then does it more
From his endorsement of Bannon
Support from the Klansmen
Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that’s black
And comes home from Iraq
And is still told to go back to Africa
But the whole video is definitely worth your 4.5 minutes:
The FULL verse that EVERYBODY is talking about! @eminem BODIED THIS! #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/zoS0wEwjQF
— BET (@BET) October 11, 2017
Eminem’s rap reaches its peak when he talks about Colin Kaepernick, raising a first for NFL star who began the kneeling protests against the treatment of black Americans.
The furious cypher ends with Eminem asking his fans to choose between him and Trump.
“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against, and if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for it for you with this. F@#$ you,” the rapper concludes while giving the finger.
The smackdown of Trump has set social media on fire, trending across Facebook and Twitter. Here are some of the reactions, including ones from LeBron James – who himself has recently had beef with Trump (who hasn’t?) and Kaepernick.
Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017
I appreciate you @Eminem ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/nwavBwsOkQ
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 11, 2017
Whoa. Rap God. @Eminem thank you. Potentttt
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) October 11, 2017
Me at work after watching Eminem’s freestyle pic.twitter.com/Od6ANrpYXx
— Natalya (@NataTodd) October 11, 2017
After 27 years of doubts about rap I am now an @Eminem fan.
Best political writing of the year, period. 👏👏👏👏👏#Eminem2020 https://t.co/yS2Y72n8WS
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 11, 2017
Dear @Eminem 🤘🏽 #WordToYourMother pic.twitter.com/O8N7DW15Xa
— Lynne Patton (@LynnePatton) October 11, 2017
