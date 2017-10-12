Lost At E Minor
Band uses Facebook Live to make the best music video we’ve seen in a long time
Inigo del Castillo
Whenever you go on Facebook Live, there will always be a few seconds of delay in the broadcast. It’s slightly annoying, but nonetheless, a minor tech flaw that no one pays much attention to. That is, until now.

For their song ‘Bear Claws’, indie band The Academic has cleverly used the delay in Facebook Live to make a mind-blowing visual loop.

“We rearranged each instrument on ‘Bear Claws’ to fit Facebook Live’s delay, with each loop getting more complex, adding instruments, rhythms, and melodies,” the band explained. “Additionally, by projecting the video live from a soundstage we created an infinite tunnel consisting of all the previously recorded loops.”

The video’s perfect execution is reminiscent of similar efforts that have made pop rock band ‘OK GO’ famous. We can’t wait to see how The Academic will try and top this one!

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

