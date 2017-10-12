100-year-old tech could revolutionise public transportation

Turkish company Dahir Insaat has proposed to utilise technology that will improve public transportation, reduce traffic and make our cities look like something out of The Fifth Element.

The proposed technology is called “Gyroscopic Transport” and surprisingly, it has been around for more than a hundred years. In London in 1914, Russian lawyer and inventor Pyotr Shilovsky presented and demonstrated his Gyrocar, a revolutionary vehicle designed by him and built by British company Wolseley Tool & Motorcar Company.

Similar to a bicycle, the Gyrocar has two wheels, and relies on the spinning motion for its balance. The gyroscopes in the Gyrocar are powered by solar panels and backup generators. The only caveat here is that if the gyroscope were to stop, just like a bicycle, the whole vehicle would fall to its side.

This system was applied successfully to monorail locomotives and other large vehicles before the 1920s, but has never been implemented on a large scale since then because of reservations about motor reliability and the lack of constant, cheap energy sources.



Inspired by these early 20th century attempts and encouraged by the current advancements in energy and motor technology, Dahir Insaat have designed a massive form of transport safe enough to be used by the general public in major cities around the world.

One of the main features of this revolutionary vehicle is its ability to work with existing infrastructure. It only needs a reinforced strip placed in between the current lanes to operate. The company states that such a vehicle will not interfere with traffic and will maintain stability even in the event of a collision.

The company states the design of their gyrocar can be universally implemented and would provide a cost-effective and comfortable means of transportation for any purpose, from private luxury cars to public trains. They also state the materials and technology needed are available right now, and are currently looking for financiers to produce the first working prototype.