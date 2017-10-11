LEAKED: Insanely gross recordings of Harvey Weinstein have surfaced, and people are mortified

Things have not been good the last couple of days for film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

He’s been the talk of the town – in a very bad way – since The New York Times published last Thursday a lengthy investigation which revealed decades of sexual harassment allegations. Now he’s been fired from his own company.

Harvey Weinstein co-founded Weinstein Co. with his brother Bob in 2005 after they sold their previous enterprise, Miramax, to Disney.

The company has since produced such critically acclaimed hits as Silver Linings Playbook, Django Unchained and Lion, one of the highest grossing Australian films of all time.

In a statement, the company said the decision was made “in light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days.”

Board member, Lance Maerov, said in an interview that Weinstein had violated the company’s code of conduct at some point during the past week, although he did not specify what the violation was.

The decision to fire Weinstein was taken by board members Maerov, Bob Weinstein, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar. The fifth board member, Paul Tudor Jones, resigned on Saturday.

Weinstein received an email last Sunday with their decision.

His dismissal comes as new alleged recordings of the movie mogul have come to light, with a New York Times article causing a big shakeup at the company and sparking one-third of the all-male board to resign. Initially, it was announced that Weinstein would take a leave of absence while an outside lawyer would investigate the allegations.

Following the Times article, high profile actresses like Angelina Jolie, Rosanna Arquette and Gwyneth Paltrow, have joined the train of accusations, stating their own alleged nefarious experiences working with Weinstein.

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Ms. Jolie said in an email to The New York Times.

“This behaviour towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

The New Yorker published on Tuesday another piece in which several more actresses retell their alleged experiences with Weinstein. Mira Sorvino, who starred in several of Weinstein’s films, recounted her ordeal with him at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 1995 while they were promoting Mighty Aphrodite:

“He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around,”

She shook him off telling him it was against her religion to date married men. (Weinstein at the time was married to Eve Chilton, a former assistant.)

Asia Argento and Emma de Caunes are among several stars who retell their dark experiences with the famed producer in the piece. The New Yorker even shared a recording taken by the N.Y Police department in which Weinstein is heard coercing and harassing Filipina-Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez.

His alleged inappropriate behavior has been an open secret in Hollywood for years. Comedian Seth MacFarlane even made a joke about it during the announcement of the Oscar nominees in 2013 when he revealed the actresses competing for supporting actress category: “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.” The audience laughed at the time.

In response to the rain of allegations against him, his spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister said on Tuesday” “Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”