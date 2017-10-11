This giant drunk puppet’s moves are so realistic it’s a bit creepy

Seeing a drunk man wandering the streets of Ireland is hardly newsworthy. But seeing a GIANT DRUNK PUPPET, now that’s something!

In 2011, a giant puppet merrily loitered around the village of Dromore West in Sligo, Ireland, interacting with passers-by in a drunken stupor. Called ‘Arthur’, the character was controlled by a man on stilts, who would have perhaps also been under the influence of alcohol to pull off that convincing drunk walk.

The video was taken at Fleadh Cheoil, an Irish music and arts festival wherein musicians from different counties compete to become All-Ireland champion.