This futuristic fire escape makes you jump through a giant anus

A designer has been developing a singular escape system created specifically for high rise buildings. Here’s how it works: just jump into a rectum-shaped orifice and let yourself drop to the ground.

Ok, I’m totally oversimplifying and making fun of something that is actually an awesome invention.

Australia-based, British-born Eric Hooper made his peculiar emergency evacuation system after looking at large mining equipment and wondered how the operators could get off the machines if an emergency arose.

“I was inspired by working in the mining industry at a time when the mining equipment was getting that large, the operators had real problems in getting on and off the machines and in particular when the caught fire.”

The vertical escape chutes can be installed in any multi-story building up to 105 meters high. In an event of an emergency, building occupants have to run to a hatch, release the chute, and hop right in.

Once inside, the evacuees can control the speed of the descent by moving their arms and legs. The material of the chute also protects the users from fire while still allowing air to freely circulate.

As many as 25 people may be evacuated every minute.

The first question that comes to mind is… will this support an overweight person?

According to Hooper, there is a size limit. There’s a metal ring of about two feet across that holds the top of the tube open. You just have to fit through that ring in order to take the ride.

The inventor has seen big fellows slide through his chute, though. One time, this hefty policeman wanted to try the escape system and they ended up taking the ring off.

“We put him through,” Hooper told Atlas Obscura. “If they stretch up like that” — he raises his arms alongside his ears, stretching the body into a straighter line — “they can do it.”

The chute system costs between £7,500 (US$10,000 or AUS$12,800) and £150,000 (US$200,000 or AUS$257,000) depending on the building’s complexity. The tubes can be installed from roof to ground or from hatches on separate floors.

