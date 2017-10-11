Bartender deserves a big tip for kicking neo-Nazis out of her bar

Want to storm into a bar, sing cringey songs about patriotism, and pull out some Nazi salutes? Not when this badass bartender is clocked on.

If you haven’t heard of Milo Yiannopoulos, we’re sorry to make your life worse by making you aware of his existence.

The former Breitbart tech editor-turned-creepily manicured conservative icon has achieved rock star status in the alt-right community for his outrageous comments on social, cultural, and political issues.

The 32-year-old’s latest headline-grabbing antics come after he walked into a Dallas bar with white supremacist, Richard Spencer, and an attention-starved gaggle of misfits. Yiannopoulos grabbed the mic for a truly sickening rendition of America the Beautiful while his crew gleefully raised Nazi salutes.

The Dallas Observer spoke with bartender Amiti Perry, who was on duty at the time, to get all the juicy details.

“They were very loud and abrasive in ordering their drinks — waving their money and pounding on the bar,” she said.

Perry and fellow staff members got even more uneasy when the singing began, but the turning point was when they saw more than a dozen arms in the crowd raising Nazi salutes. It was at this point that Perry went ape sh*t: she stormed straight onto the stage, grabbed the mic and said, “Get the fuck out. You are not welcome here at all.”

Although the pastel-wearing bro patrol tried to intimidate her, Perry and her colleagues successfully kicked them out and were immediately labeled heroes on social media.

You go, girl!

Yiannopoulos then got into a war of words with Buzzfeed, claiming that he did not see the Nazi salutes. Okay, pal.

He also said” “But everyone who knows me also knows I’m not a racist (…). I disavow Richard Spencer and his entire sorry band of idiots. I have been and am a steadfast supporter of Jews and Israel. I disavow white nationalism and I disavow racism and I always have.”

Just for the record, Spencer is the kind of guy who gets fired from right-wing magazine The American Conservative because his views were too extreme. No, seriously.