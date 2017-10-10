The Saudi King Salman’s ‘golden escalator’ broke down, and he had no idea what to do next

Ugh, golden escalators are so unreliable these days. Just look at the faulty one used by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud.

Last week, the 81-year-old royal kicked off his historic three-day state visit to Russia with a hiccup after his golden plane escalator experienced technical difficulties.

Footage shows King Salman descending his private plane at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport when the machine abruptly stops working. For some good 20 seconds, the leader appears baffled at what to do next, until finally, his aide suggests he use his legs and actually walk down the stairs.

What indignation! Making royalty take the stairs!

Of course, the internet had reactions about the awkward moment.

Well that escalated quickly… — Helen Seebold (@SeeboldHelen) October 5, 2017

Good thing escalators turn into stairs when they're broken. 🤔💡 — Dennis Nelson (@1NelsonMandelLa) October 6, 2017

Pffft… that always happens with gold. Everyone knows that you build escalators with diamonds — Callie Smith (@CallieHelm86) October 5, 2017

King Saudi eventually met up with President Vladimir Putin without further incident. The two, along with a thousand delegates, signed a slew of arms and energy deals