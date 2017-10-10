WATCH: New trailer for Bryan Cranston’s “Electric Dreams” looks utterly insane

The series is based on short stories by the great Philip K. Dick and has Bryan Cranston on executive producing duties. It features a cast full of Oscar nominated and Emmy awarded talent that includes Steve Buscemi, Anna Paquin, Greg Kinnear, Vera Farmiga and Terrence Howard.

Sony developed the series for Channel 4 in the UK, and Amazon Video bought the rights for the U.S. It premiered in the United Kingdom on the 17th of September and will be available as an Amazon Prime Member exclusive in early 2018.

“This is an electric dream come true,” said Cranston to Deadline back in 2016 when the series was first announced. “We are so thrilled to be able to explore and expand upon the evergreen themes found in the incredible work of this literary master.”

Philip K. Dick is one of the most influential sci-fi writers of all time.

While he received critical acclaim during his career, earning many awards including the prestigious Hugo (like the Oscars for sci-fi literature) he never received commercial success until after his premature death in 1982 when he was just 53.

Many of his works have been adapted to the big screen, most notably the cult classic Blade Runner by Ridley Scott. Back in 2005, Time Magazine named his novel “Ubik” among the hundred greatest English Language novels published since the 1920’s, and in 2007 he became the first sci-fi writer to be included in The Library of America series.

If you like sci-fi it’s highly probable you’ve seen something that’s based off his ideas, because they’re practically everywhere. A precursor to cyber-punk, Dick wrote about the dangers of technology in hands of evil corporations and powerful governments.

His stories dabble not in intergalactic shenanigans like most of the work of his contemporaries, but rather delve into street-level struggles involving the everyman.

If 2018 is too far away to quench your curiosity, right now you can check out the Amazon series The Man in the High Castle and in theaters the highly anticipated Blade Runner 2049, both based on his work.

Readers from outside Australia can view the new trailer for Electric Dreams here.